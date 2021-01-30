Athletics

Prime

Would you believe this is where Brigid trained for her world marathon record?

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Across these specialties, a good running track is a prerequisite for the athletes to do well.

It’s no secret that the North Rift region has produced most of the best athletes in Kenya. From marathon runners to general road racers, along with track and field specialists.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. KFS middle blocker ruled out with injury

  2. Top tennis stars keen to be at Olympics amid virus concerns

  3. Okutoyi wins ITF world junior tourney

  4. Chebet, Bett triumph in South Rift Cross Country

  5. Lakers end losing streak with win over Celtics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.