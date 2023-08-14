Pains to the podium: How promising athlete, 17, was left pregnant and deserted

Becoming a parent at a young age brings with it significant challenges and changes to one’s life. Many young parents face obstacles but also find ways to navigate through them successfully.

Jane Chepchumba (not her real name), a 17-year-old Form One student in Nakuru County found herself in unfamiliar territory after she got pregnant.

She hails from Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, an athletics-rich region whose steady production line has seen the likes of multiple world record holder Faith Kipyegon roll off to greatness.

During our visit, the sorry state of affairs at Chepchumba’s home painted a picture of her family’s challenging financial status.

Leaving their compound to do manual jobs in search of cash for food reflects the urgency of their circumstances.

After receiving a call from the neighbours that there were visitors at their home, they left whatever they were doing on the farm and rushed home to meet us.

Chepchumba’s mother was overwhelmed as she greeted our team.

Chepchumba, with a soft, innocent voice, welcomed us to their home, happy to see us as it has been a while since they last welcomed visitors.

She was among the athletes who competed at the second edition of the World Cross Country Gold Tour Sirikwa Classic in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, in February.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses participants during the launch of Gender Welfare in Sports Report at Diani Reef Beach Hotel in Kwale County on January 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Though already pregnant, she managed to finish among the top positions in the six-kilometre junior women’s category.

Last year, Chepchumba was also in the prize category at the same meeting, then known as the Agnes Tirop Memorial.

Her earnings helped her parents by building a semi-permanent house with the help of her teachers who raised extra funds via WhatsApp.

A common denominator amongst many junior athletes is poverty.

This doubles as both their motivation and vulnerability, in many instances leading to the defilement of innocent yet desperate minors.

Chepchumba said she didn’t know she was pregnant until she started falling sick and alerted her mother who has been struggling to make sure the family has at least one meal a day.

“I just found myself in this situation and it is painful that I’m not in school and at the same time I can’t even train to continue with my career.

“I love running, but that has been put on hold until further notice,” said Chepchumba, holding back tears.

Chepchumba vividly recalls that fateful day: Her mother had sent her to a posho mill in the afternoon and on her way back, she met a neighbour who asked for sexual favours in return for some cash.

She followed the man and upon getting back home late, she was forced to lie to her mother, claiming there was a long queue at the mill.

“When I met this man, he asked me to go with him and he would give me some cash after sleeping with him.

“I didn’t have clothes and at the same time did not reason that it was a trap and I could easily fall pregnant.

“I just wanted to buy some clothes for myself and my siblings, but I’m now in a situation that I don’t even understand,” said Chepchumba.

She said that lack of knowledge also led to her tribulations, adding that she thought if she slept with the man for the first time, she wouldn’t get pregnant.

Adolescents and young adults often lack proper sexual education, which can lead to misunderstandings about reproductive health, contraception and the risks associated with sexual activity.

Chepchumba assured the Nation that she would go back to school and continue with her career because she believes she can do well in class and also has talent despite getting pregnant.

“It pains me to see what we are going through at home and I just want to get out of this situation and make sure that I get back to training and my education after childbirth.

“I have tested success and I know how it feels and my goal is to come back strong because I want to be like Faith Kipyegon in the near future,” she said.

Being a firstborn girl, there might have been high hopes and aspirations for her to succeed academically, pursue her dreams and help the family.

But the pregnancy forced Chepchumba to put her education on hold.

Her mother once attempted suicide and and was only rescued by neighbours after her children raised the alarm.

“When she started running and even built a house for us, she asked me to work hard assuring that she would be able to help me in the near future in terms of paying fees for her siblings.

“She is now expectant and I have nowhere to turn to because we don’t have anything. We sometimes eat just one meal a day,” said the mother.

Mutai said that she now has a challenge in taking care of the girl who needs to be given a balanced diet, something she was advised by the doctor during the previous check-up.

“My daughter, after running last year, saw a bright future in her career. She came home and told me that she would buy another piece of land and even build a better house so that we can live a decent life.

“I’m at a loss of words when I see her in the situation she is in right now,” she said, breaking down.

Tegat sub-location assistant chief Eric Rono has been following up the case and last week, he assured that the culprit would be arrested after the children’s office intervenes.

“We understand the culprit has gone into hiding. But the law has to be followed. We are doing our best to make sure we arrest him so that he will be able to tell us the truth on why he decided to defile an underage girl,” said Rono.

Athletics Kenya executive member in charge of the women’s welfare, Elizabeth Keitany, said that when they received the information about the girl’s plight, they moved fast to intervene.

“Investigations are ongoing. We went to the home and saw what the family is going through. It’s a sorry state of affairs and those who are responsible should be arrested.

“They should face the law because this is an underage girl whose dream has been cut short and we know there are others outside who are not willing to talk,” said Keitany.