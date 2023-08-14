Damaris Mutua

LOUD AND CLEAR: Athletes hold a procession in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County organised by Tirop’s Angels Foundation against gender based violence on April 25 last year to protest the killing of athletes  Agnes Tirop and Damaris Mutua. A student has opened up on how she suffered abuse at the hands of her coach. 

Nation Media Group

Pains to the podium

  • Chebet went on with her training and she was in good shape and she managed to get a chance to compete in Nairobi at the national trials where the federation was selecting a team to represent Kenya at the World Under-20 Championships where she managed to make the team.
  • “I was fortunate enough to make the national team and when the coach heard that those selected won’t be going back home, he called me and asked if he should book a hotel for us to spend with him and I refused telling him that I will go back once we are cleared,” she explained.

