Kenyan athlete who committed suicide to be laid to rest in West Pokot

Hoseah Macharinyang cruises to victory in the senior men's 12-kilometre race during the national cross-country trials at the Ngong racecourse in this undated file photo. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Macharinyang, who committed suicide under unclear circumstances last Saturday, will be buried at his Murkwijit Village home.
  • Macharinyang’s body was found hanging from a rope in his cattle shed. The athlete, who died at the age of 35, is suspected to have been suffering from mental illness for some time.

As the athletics and sports community, generally, mourns the sudden death of Tokyo Olympian Agnes Jebet Tirop, another Kenyan world beater, Hoseah Mwok Macharinyang, will be buried at his West Pokot home on Thursday.

