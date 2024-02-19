Forensic experts probe Kelvin Kiptum, coach's death

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dispatched a high-level forensics investigation team to conduct a thorough probe into the death of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizamana ahead of their burials this week.

The forensics experts team commenced investigations on Monday, visiting the scene of the accident that killed the duo near Flax centre in the Kaptagat area on February 11.

The team arrived at Kiptum's home in Chepsaimo in Kaptarakwa ward, Keiyo South constituency in Elgeyo Marakwet county later on Monday afternoon after securing the accident scene, with the investigation expected to produce a conclusive report on what exactly happened on the fateful Sunday night.

The celebrated international marathoner was driving his Toyota Premio with Hakizamana and a female identified as Sharon Kosgey on board when the accident happened at 11:00pm along the Eldoret-Ravine Road.

The star athlete and his coach died on the spot, while the lady survived with minor injuries and is recuperating at home. According to police, the survivor reported alerting the athlete that he was veering off the road shortly before the accident, but it was too late.

The trio were on their way from Eldoret and headed to Chepkorio where they were to join friends at Small Town Chepkorio Centre to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Criminal Investigations Officer Joshua Chelal and Police Commander Peter Mulinge confirmed the arrival of the team from the DCI headquarters.

“We have just received the team and it is too early to say anything at this point,” Mr Chelal said on Monday.

Mulinge said the team will conduct a thorough investigation and will leave no stone unturned.

“The team wants to clear every single doubt to the satisfaction of the families and members of the public,” he said.

The athlete’s post-mortem will be carried out on Wednesday, ahead of his burial on Friday.

His body will leave Eldoret Hospital Mortuary on Thursday, February 22, for an overnight stay at his Chepsaimo home, before burial on Friday at his four-acre farm in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu county. President William Ruto and other dignitaries will attend the burial ceremony.

A team of engineers was dispatched to the athlete’s Naiberi home to construct a three-bedroom mansionette ahead of his burial, and the work is underway following instructions by President Ruto.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Head of State will pay a visit to the athlete’s Chepsaimo home on Friday, before the burial in Naiberi, where the athlete was planning to settle his family.

On Thursday, a funeral procession will begin from Eldoret Hospital mortuary to Iten for public viewing, before winding up at his Chepsaimo home where the athlete’s body will lie overnight.