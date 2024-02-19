Contractor in race against time to have Kiptum’s house ready

It's a race against time on the third day as engineers on the ground rush to complete the seven-day house for the late world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum’s family.

The construction that started on Friday through President William Ruto's directive is expected to be completed by Thursday and Nation Sport has witnessed various government officials on the grounds following up on the project including the Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei.

Kiptum who died last Sunday through an accident along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road on his way home alongside his Rwandese coach Garvies Hakizimana is expected to be buried on Friday at his farm at Naiberi in Uasin Gishu County.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei (right) addresses the press after inspecting the construction of a house for the late World Marathon Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum at his farm in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County on February 18, 2024.

The body is expected to leave the Eldoret Hospital Mortuary on Thursday for an overnight stay at his home in Chepsamo village before a requiem mass is held at Chepsamo Primary School where he learned. The body would later be transported to Naiberi in Uasin Gishu for the final rights.

According to an official from Vastu Company Limited, one of the sub-contractors, he said that the house will be completed by Thursday as promised before Kiptum’s remains are interred on Friday at the same place.

He acknowledged that by Sunday night, the house will be roofed before they embark on finishing the walls and the interior part of the house.

Workers construct the house for the late World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum at his farm in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County on February 18, 2024.

“We are erecting the skeleton of the walls before we brace them and then allow the electrical and plumbing teams to follow and then the boarding of the interior and exterior is done. Once that is finished, gypsum will follow and cement board on the outside will be the next thing before painting in and outside is done.

“We have all the materials expected to be used inside the house including the tiles and by Thursday afternoon we shall be able to hand over the project,” he said.

Nation Sport also witnessed preparation for tree planting and gardening on the ground once the construction was complete.

Kiptum’s widow Asenath Rotich indicated that they had acquired a plan for the house and Kiptum had promised that they would relocate by April to the new house the wish is coming into a reality as the national government moved in with speed to put up the house which is expected to be complete within seven days.

The Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei who toured the project sent his condolences to the family saying that the government is in charge of the project and overseeing the burial preparations for the departed champion.

Workers construct the house for the late World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum at his farm in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County on February 18, 2024.

He added that Kiptum was a star that was becoming brighter every day but unfortunately, he died when the world was waiting to see what more he had in his store concerning athletics.

“I’m here to inspect Kiptum’s home which the government is in charge of. The house is being built here for the widow and I also gave directions for another house to be built for the parents and I’m impressed with what is happening.

“I have been promised by the contractor that the handover will be done latest Thursday afternoon and you can see all the experts are here to ensure that we get a home that is near Kiptum’s dream because he was a methodical man if you look at what he was doing,” said Kosgei.

