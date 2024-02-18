Athletes in Iten light up candles in memory of Kiptum

Over 200 athletes who train in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Sunday gathered to light candles in honour of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

Kiptum died in an accident alongside his Rwandese Coach Gervais Hakizimana last week on Sunday along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road. The coach will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Kigali, Rwanda while Kiptum will be buried on Friday at his farm in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County.

The athletes, who converged on the entrance of the County’s headquarters, eulogised Kiptum as one of the most talented athletes whose career had just taken shape.

The athletes sang hymns before lighting candles arranged to read “RIP KIPTUM” in honour of the fallen hero.

World Marathon record holder (Women only) Mary Keitany (left), joins local and foreign in Elgeyo Marakwet County officials to light candles outside the County Governor's office in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 18, 2024 in honour of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana

The women’s only world marathon record holder Mary Keitany, who joined the athletes said that it was sad that Kiptum’s life ended in such a painful manner when the world was waiting to see more from him after running impressive times in three marathon races since December, 2022.

“Kiptum’s death shocked the whole world because he is someone who had embraced athletics and took it to another level. He made the marathon look so easy and everybody was waiting to see how he would perform in April during the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Chief Executive Committee for Sports Purity Koima joins local and foreign athletes to light candles

“We were also waiting to see how he was going to tackle the Olympic Games but he has left us. The whole world is grieving. We shall continue praying for the family at these trying moments so that they can be strong,” said Keitany.

Gerom, an athlete from France said that he competed with Kiptum at the Chicago Marathon where he broke the world record in October last year.

“I have big memories of Kiptum….it was crazy of course but it is a great loss for all athletes in the world because they have lost an icon,” he said.

Many foreign athletes who train in Iten have heeded the call and joined local athletes in mourning the fallen hero.

Local and foreign athletes in Elgeyo Marakwet County officials light candles outside the County Governor's office in Iten

The athletes will also stage a walk from the border of Uasin Gishu County up to the Governor’s office in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.