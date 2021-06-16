Foreign-based athletes ready for Olympic trials

National Cross Country Champion Rodgers Kwemoi during the interview with Nation Sport at Global Sports Communication Camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rosemary Wanjiru, who finished fourth during the World Championships will headline the 10,000m women's race as she looks to outwit the home athletes.
  • US-based Edward Cheserek joins the long list of 10,000m athletes, while Emmanuel Korir will be competing in the 400m race after jetting back from US three weeks ago.

Foreign-based Kenyan athletes have jetted in for the Tokyo Olympic trials that start Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

