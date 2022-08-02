Flawless Mary Moraa itching for title in Birmingham

in Birmingham

Mary Moraa is aware of the amount of pressure that is on her shoulders but she is taking it in her strides.

Some of the great women who have been mentoring her -- Janeth Jepkosgei (800m), Eunice Sum (800m) and Hellen Obiri (5,000m) have had their share of Commonwealth Games glory.

Obiri, the World 10,000m silver medallist, won the 2018 Gold Coast Games 5,000m title while Jepkosgei made history at the first Kenyan woman to win the 800m in 2006 before Sum, Jepkosgei’s protégé, gained glory at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

That is why Moraa will have every reason including sentimental, to go for victory in the women’s 800m final that will start at 9.45pm Kenyan time on Saturday.

Moraa, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist, won her heat yesterday to storm the final of her event at the Alexander Stadium.

Moraa clocked one minute and 59.22 seconds to take the first heat, edging out 2017 world 800m champion Halima Nakaayi of Uganda to second place in 1:59.35.

“It wasn’t easy to run a sub two minutes after the World Championships in Oregon. There is pressure with such a quality field but that is what brings out the best in me,” said Moraa.

Moraa noted that virtually all the athletes from Oregon are in Birmingham save for the world champion Athing Mu of the United States.