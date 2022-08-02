Commonwealth Games: Moraa storms 800m final, Mawia misses out
World 800m bronze medallist Mary Moraa of Kenya is through to the final of the discipline at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium.
Moraa Tuesday clocked one minute and 59.22 seconds to win the first heat, edging out the 2017 World 800m champion Halifax Nakaayi of Uganda to second place in 1:59.35 as both sailed through.
However, Moraa's compatriot Jarinter Mawia, who is the reigning Africa 800m champion, finished fourth in the third heat to miss out on qualification.
Natoya Goule from Jamaica won the second heat in 1:58.39 to qualify as World 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkison claimed the third and last heat in 2:00.8 to also ease through to the final.