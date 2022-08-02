Commonwealth Games: Moraa storms 800m final, Mawia misses out

Mary Moraa

Mary Moraa of Kenya celebrates winning bronze in the Women's 800m Fina on day 10  of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • However, Moraa's compatriot Jarinter Mawia, who is the reigning Africa 800m champion, finished fourth in the third heat to miss out on qualification.
  • Natoya Goule from Jamaica won the second heat in 1:58.39 to qualify as World 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkison claimed the third and last heat in 2:00.8 to also ease through to the final.

in Birmingham

World 800m bronze medallist Mary Moraa of Kenya is through to the final of the discipline at the ongoing Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium.

Moraa Tuesday clocked one minute and 59.22 seconds to win the first heat, edging out the 2017 World 800m champion Halifax Nakaayi of Uganda to second place in 1:59.35 as both sailed through.

Related

However, Moraa's compatriot Jarinter Mawia, who is the reigning Africa 800m champion, finished fourth in the third heat to miss out on qualification.

Natoya Goule from Jamaica won the second heat in 1:58.39 to qualify as World 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkison claimed the third and last heat in 2:00.8 to also ease through to the final.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.