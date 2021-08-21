Omanyala targets Diamond League debut in Brussels

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala reacts after finishing third

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after finishing third in men's 100m semi-finals Heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala beat home athletes Samuli Samuelson and Viktor Thor to second and third places in 10.33 and 10.54 respectively in the final
  • Omanyala had six days earlier broken his own National Record twice, running 9.96 in the first round followed by 9.86 in the final at the International Josko Lauf Meeting
  • Omanyala's manager Marcel Viljoen said his athlete is enjoying a time of his life


Kenya's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala could make his Diamond League debut in Brussels on September 3 in Belgium.

