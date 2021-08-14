Ferdinand Omanyala joins the sub 10 club, shatters own record

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala reacts after finishing third

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after finishing third in men's 100m semi-finals Heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Peruran | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Speedster at it again, winning International Josko Luaf Meet race in Austria with a new personal best time as he flirts with 9 sec
  • Omanyala realised his dream on Saturday when he broke his own 100m National Record for the fourth time this year, clocking 9.86 seconds
  • Omanyala had in the semi-final gone under 10 seconds for the first time when he won in 9.96 seconds before exploding to a new personal best time in the final.
  • The feat by Omanyala, who became the first Kenyan to run under 10 seconds, saw him come close to equaling the African record by 0.02 seconds

Kenya’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala is at it again.

