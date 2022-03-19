Omanyala bows out of World Indoor Championships

In Belgrade

Ferdinand Omanyala Saturday bowed out of the World Indoor Championships after finishing outside the qualifying places in the 60 metres semi-finals here at the Stark Arena.

Omanyala, who had convincingly won his heat to qualify for the semis, finished third in Heat 1 of the semi-finals clocking 6.64 seconds.

USA's Marvin Bracy won that heat in 6.51 while Jerad Elcock of Trinidad and Tobago was second in 6.63.

The first two in each of the three semi-final heats along with the two fastest outsiders proceed to the final.

But Omanyala's hopes of being among the two fastest outsiders went up in smoke when Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs stormed to victory in Heat 2 in a world lead time of 6.45.

Adab Thomas of Great Britain settled second in 6.57 to automatically qualify for the final.

Estonia's Karl Nazarov (6.59), Ivorian Arthur Cisse (6.59) and Botswana's Stephen Abosi (6.61) followed in that order to confirm Omanyala's exit from the championship since they posted faster times than the Kenyan.

In fact it's Nazarov and Cisse who qualified for the final as the two fastest outsiders.