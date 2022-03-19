Omanyala bows out of World Indoor Championships

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala competes in the men's 60 metres heats

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala competes in the men's 60 metres heats during The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, on March 19, 2022.
 


Photo credit: Pedja Milosavljevic | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala, who had convincingly won his heat to qualify for the semis, finished third in Heat 1 of the semi-finals clocking 6.64 seconds
  • USA's Marvin Bracy won that heat in 6.51 while Jerad Elcock of Trinidad and Tobago was second in 6.63
  • Omanyala's hopes of being among the two fastest outsiders went up in smoke when Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs stormed to victory in Heat 2 in a world lead time of 6.45

In Belgrade

Ferdinand Omanyala Saturday bowed out of the World Indoor Championships after finishing outside the qualifying places in the 60 metres semi-finals here at the Stark Arena.

Omanyala, who had convincingly won his heat to qualify for the semis, finished third in Heat 1 of the semi-finals clocking 6.64 seconds.

Related

USA's Marvin Bracy won that heat in 6.51 while Jerad Elcock of Trinidad and Tobago was second in 6.63.

The first two in each of the three semi-final heats along with the two fastest outsiders proceed to the final.

But Omanyala's hopes of being among the two fastest outsiders went up in smoke when Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs stormed to victory in Heat 2 in a world lead time of 6.45.

Adab Thomas of Great Britain settled second in 6.57 to automatically qualify for the final.

Estonia's Karl Nazarov (6.59), Ivorian Arthur Cisse (6.59) and Botswana's Stephen Abosi (6.61) followed in that order to confirm Omanyala's exit from the championship since they posted faster times than the Kenyan.

In fact it's Nazarov and Cisse who qualified for the final as the two fastest outsiders.

World indoor 60m record holder Christian Coleman won Heat 3 in 6.51 ahead of Bolade Ajomale of Canada who timed 6.58 as both athletes completed the roster for the final set for Saturday 11.20pm.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.