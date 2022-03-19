Omanyala strolls to World Indoor Championships 60m semis

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala competes in the men's 60 metres heats

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala competes in the men's 60 metres heats during The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, on March 19, 2022.
 


Photo credit: Pedja Milosavljevic | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala, who was placed in Heat 2, cantered to victory in 6.62 seconds ahead of Mario Burke of Barbados and Jamaican youngster Nigel Ellis who both timed 6.64 seconds

In Belgrade

Ferdinand Omanyala announced his arrival at the World Indoor Championships, bossing his 60 metres Heat here at the Stark Arena to qualify for the semi-finals. 

Omanyala, who was placed in Heat 2, cantered to victory in 6.62 seconds ahead of Mario Burke of Barbados and Jamaican youngster Nigel Ellis who both timed 6.64 seconds. 

The first three in each of the seven heats, along with the next three fastest qualify for the semis. 

The semi-finals will be held at 8.40pm Kenyan time with the final slated for 11.20pm.

More to follow.... 

