Omanyala strolls to World Indoor Championships 60m semis
What you need to know:
In Belgrade
Ferdinand Omanyala announced his arrival at the World Indoor Championships, bossing his 60 metres Heat here at the Stark Arena to qualify for the semi-finals.
Omanyala, who was placed in Heat 2, cantered to victory in 6.62 seconds ahead of Mario Burke of Barbados and Jamaican youngster Nigel Ellis who both timed 6.64 seconds.
The first three in each of the seven heats, along with the next three fastest qualify for the semis.
The semi-finals will be held at 8.40pm Kenyan time with the final slated for 11.20pm.
