Omanyala chills with the big boys, eyes first global medal

In Belgrade

“You wanna chill with the big boys… Na you dey run kiti kiti, You dey run kata kata…” So the viral “Ameno Amapiano” song goes.

The sort of rhythm Kenyan sprints sensation Ferdinand Omanyala feels as he goes fishing for his first major medal in the 60 metres dash on Day Two of the World Indoor Championships here.

But Africa’s fastest man over 100 metres (9.77 seconds) will have to navigate through the morning’s heats from 10.45am local time (12.45pm Kenyan time) in order to stay in contention for the semi-final and, eventually, the final at 9.20pm (11.20pm Kenyan time).

He’s been drawn on Lane Seven of Heat Two in which he shares the second fastest time (6.57 seconds) with Poland’s Adrian Brzezinski.

Only Mario Burke of Barbados (6.55) has run faster on the heat’s start list.

The championships’ big boys – USA’s 60m world record holder Christian Coleman and Italy’s Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcel Jacobs – are drawn in Heat One and Heat Five, respectively.

And with the first three in each of the seven heats, along with the next three fastest qualifying for the semis, Omanyala isn’t too worried about sailing through.

And neither is he worried about facing the “big boys” in the semis… and final.

After all, following his stellar season last year, he’s used to chilling with the big boys!

“This is a high-caliber championship… it’s a world championship, but I’ve been in this environment before at the Olympic Games (last year in Tokyo), in the Diamond League, and in other championships.

“It’s another opportunity to show that Kenyans can sprint,” Omanyala said on Friday at the team’s Mona Plaza hotel before heading out for a training session.

He’s not overawed by the presence of Coleman who ran a world record 6.34 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 18, 2018, or indeed Jacobs who has been phenomenal indoors this season.

“I’m well prepared. It's the last 60 metres I’m running until next year so I have to make it count.

“Coleman and Lamont are great 60-metre runners, but I’m also a great 60-metre runner. We’re here for competition, not to do comparisons…"

“I’ve competed with almost everyone in the world by now, and so no name can give me fear… I’m here to enjoy myself, do my best and enjoy what I love doing most, and that’s running,” he added, reassuringly.

Also in action on Saturday for Kenya are Naomi Korir and Eglay Nalyanya in the 800m heats with lone ranger Abel Kipsang also lining up for the 1,500m heats.

Kenya’s programme Saturday:

10.45am (12.45pm Kenyan time): Men’s 60 metres heats (Ferdinand Omanyala) – Semi-finals at 6.40pm (8.40pm Kenyan time) and Final at 9.20pm (11.20pm Kenyan time)

11.45am (1.45pm Kenyan time): Women’s 800m heats (Naomi Korir, Eglay Nalyanya)