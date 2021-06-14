Farah to make last-gasp effort to qualify for Olympics

Britain's Mo Farah celebrates after victory and a world record in the men's one hour event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Manchester race, with the championships doubling up as Olympic trials, will be his last chance to reach Tokyo, with the deadline on June 27.
  • Farah won the 5,000m-10,000m double at the London Olympics in 2012 and repeated the feat four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Slovakia beat 10-man Poland to open Euro 2020 account

  2. Change in Olympic trials program as Tanzanian athletes enter fray

  3. Scotland stunned by Czechs' Schick on Euro return

  4. Four female athletes land scholarships in Kajiado County

  5. Farah to make last-gasp effort to qualify for Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.