'Kisii Express' Mary Moraa secures Tokyo Olympics qualifying time

Mary Moraa (left) finished ahead of Josephine Chelagat to win the 800m women's race during the  Athletics Kenya Relay Series on January 24, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


  • Sang said that they had challenges securing visa to some European countries that had races, but Moraa's visa to Poland would save the day.
  • After cracking 2:01.12 at the Olympics pre-trials, Moraa would head to Europe.  Her first 800m race was to be at the Iberoamericano Meeting on June 3 in Spain, but the race was scrapped to see her pace in 1,500m.

Kenya's Mary Moraa has clocked the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying standards in women's 800m.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Slovakia beat 10-man Poland to open Euro 2020 account

  2. Change in Olympic trials program as Tanzanian athletes enter fray

  3. Scotland stunned by Czechs' Schick on Euro return

  4. Four female athletes land scholarships in Kajiado County

  5. Farah to make last-gasp effort to qualify for Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.