Fans urged to stay away from Olympic marathon over virus

  • "In view of the current Covid-19 situation, it will be necessary to reduce the risk of infection by restricting the movement of members of the public. It has therefore been decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating along the course," organisers said in a statement.

