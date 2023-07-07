Faith Kipyegon wins 5000m at Kenyan trials for World Championships

Olympic and World 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon set up the stage for a middle and long distance double at the World Athletics Championships when she won the women's 5,000m at the Kenyan trials on Friday.

Kipyegon made light work of the field, winning easily in 14 minutes and 53.90 seconds at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 5,000m and 1,500m world record holder beat Africa Games 5,000m champion Lillian Kasait to second place in 14:56.50 as they all punched their tickets to the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

The 2019 World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo eased to third in 15:07.59 but will now wait for the panel of selectors to determine if she will go the Budapest.

"It feels good to have won here, and it gives me option of competing in this race in Budapest," said Kipyegon, who hopes to double up.

Kipyegon has been given the option to double up by Athletics Kenya.

She has been exempted from competing in the women's 1,500m final on Saturday.

While Kipyegon said her main focus is on 1,500m, all indications are that she will double up.