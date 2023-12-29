Faith Kipyegon: This is why I love Arsenal

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon is undoubtedly one of the best middle-distance runners in the world.

Renowned for her exceptional performances in the 1,500m and latterly, in the 5,000m, Kipyegon has secured numerous victories at the Olympic Games and World Championships, setting impressive personal bests and breaking world records.

This year, Kipyegon has been a consistent top performer, achieving three world records (1,500m, 5,000m and One Mile).

She was named the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year-Track at the World Athletics Gala in Monaco. Nation Sport caught up with the Double Olympic 1500m champion to find out what clicks for her.

“I come from four counties. I was born in Bomet County before we moved to Kuresoi in Nakuru County. I got married in Elgeyo County, and I now reside in Uasin Gishu County with my husband Timothy Kitum (2012 Olympics 800m bronze medallist)," she said.

She met her husband in 2012, and they have built a strong relationship and are blessed with one girl, Aileen. After her maternity leave, Kipyegon made a strong comeback, bagging silver in the 1,500m race at the 2019 Doha World Championships.

Kipyegon's athletics journey began in Keringet, Nakuru County, where she started her schooling at Chebara Primary School until Standard Five before transferring to Olenguruoni Primary School, where she met her first coach.

In standard four, Kipyegon discovered her running ability by frequently dashing to school after lunch, sparking her interest in competitive running.

Kipyegon represented Kenya at the 2011 World Cross Country Championships in Punta Umbria, Spain in the junior category, securing gold.

She competed in the 2012 World Junior Championships in Lille, France, winning the 1,500-meter race with another outstanding performance.

“The two events opened my mind because I knew that I could make a living through running. That's when I started becoming serious and always followed instructions from my coach because I wanted to shine."

Her secret for being on top of the world this year is determination, consistency, hard work, discipline and listening to advice from her coaches and the senior athletes.

In 2012, she won gold in the World Junior Championships in Barcelona before retaining her title at the 2013 Bydgoszcz World Cross Country Championships in Poland.

Her career was on an upward trajectory, and she continued to conquer the world by winning the 2014 Commonwealth Games 1,500m title in New Delhi, India , her first senior event.

In 2015, she settled for silver at the World Championships in Beijing, China. Her first Olympic gold came soon after at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The following year, she won gold in the World Championships in London and silver at the 2019 event in Doha.

The 2017 Worlds in London was more memorable as her brother-in-law Geoffrey Kirui struck gold in the marathon.

At the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held in 2021, Kipyegon secured her second gold medal before extending her dominance in the 1500m at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, USA, and 2023 edition held in Budapest, Hungary in 2023.

Kipyegon attributes her success to her family, who have always inspired and supported her career. She also acknowledges the support and guidance she receives from her mentor, renowned long-distance runner Vivian Cheruiyot, as well as her coaches Patrick Sang and Richard Metto, physiotherapist Peter Nduhiu, and her training partners.

As she gears up for a third gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she knows that hard work is essential, as athletes from all over the world are training to beat her. Her two sisters, Beatrice Mutai and Josephine are also athletes and hope to follow in her footsteps.

“As a mother, when I step on the start line in any competition, I normally see a gold medal awaiting me and I have to go for it and that has kept me going . That’s why I will go to camp from Monday to Saturday where we push each other to achieve success,” she added.

Away from athletics, Kipyegon is an ardent Arsenal fan. She finds inspiration by listening to Shakira’s music. Her favourite food is ugali and nyama choma.

"I miss some of the Arsenal matches because they are being played past 11pm and I usually sleep early because of training the next day. Last year we were leading but we didn't win the title just like me. Last year I was on top but I didn't take anything home."