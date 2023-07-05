Will Faith Kipyegon double at Budapest's World Championships?

Two-time Olympic 1,500 metres gold medallist Faith Kipyegon will weigh her options of doubling up at the World Championships after the national trials slated for Nairobi.

Kipyegon, who holds both the 1,500m and 5,000m world records, will take part in both races during the two-day national trials for the World Athletics Championships which begin on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium.

The World Athletics Championships are set for Budapest, Hungary on August 19-27.

“I have a big team which I’m working with. We are still discussing the possibility of me entering in the 1,500m and 5,000m races at the world championships. But for now, I will run both races at the national trials and see how it goes,” said Kipyegon.

The two-time world 1,500m champion (London 2017 and Oregon 2022) spoke on Wednesday at the Global Sports Communications training camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County after she was named the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the month of June.

Kipyegon, who won the 1500m Olympic gold medals in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, will line up for the 5,000m race on Friday at 2.20pm. Thereafter, she will run in her 1,500m speciality on Saturday.

Kipyegon set a new world record of three minutes 49.11 seconds (3:49:11) in the 1,500m race during the Florence Diamond League on June 2, smashing the previous record set by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba in 2015 by 0.96 seconds.

A week later on June 9, Kipyegon smashed the 5,000m world record after clocking 14:05:20 in a dominant display at the Paris Diamond League.

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey held the previous record of 14:06.62.

Kipyegon said that breaking the world records, especially that of 5,000m, has motivated her to think about scaling up to long distance races.

“After breaking the world record, I’m motivated to do more races. I want to use this as a bridge to compete in the 10,000m races and marathon. I believe it is achievable. I still have a lot in store,” said Kipyegon, adding that her training regime is the same.

She could not hide her joy when she received the news that she had been nominated as LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the month for the second time.

“I’m so happy to be among the few athletes to win this award more than once. I’m glad that the corporate entities acknowledge the good work of athletes. I’m thankful to LG for their effort to support and encourage sportsmen and women in this country. The win in Florence boosted my confidence levels and I feel I have to continue pushing for better performance in my career ,” she said.

Kipyegon went home with a personalised trophy and an LG washing machine courtesy of LG Electronic East Africa.

She beat other nominees; Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, World Rally Championship Safari Rally drivers Carl Tundo and McRae Kimathi, national football team Harambee Stars player Moses Shumah and Emma Nekesa, the only African wrestler and Kenyan to have qualified for the World Beach Games in Indonesia after being ranked eighth globally during the Singapore beach series.

LG East Africa Corporate Marketing and Communications Manager Maureen Kemunto said that LG has been actively supporting the identification and recognition of sporting talent in Kenya through a partnership with SJAK.

“The purpose of this award is to recognise exceptional Kenyan sportsmen and women for their achievements,” she said.

SJAK President James Waindi thanked LG for their continued support over the past eight years.