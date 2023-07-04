Omanyala’s regime: I sometimes take 10 eggs for breakfast

Asked what he had taken for breakfast on the day he retained his national 100 metres title 12 days ago in a time of 9.96 seconds, Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala said 10 eggs.

The response elicited laughter from the battery of journalists, who were interviewing the Commonwealth Games 100m champion.

Eggs oﬀers a number of health beneﬁts, from maintaining a lean body weight and helping ﬁght inﬂammation to promoting bone strength.

“The number of eggs I take at breakfast depends since I conduct tests after two weeks to determine the level of cholesterol in my body,” said Omanyala.

“If I have bad cholesterol levels then I cut down on my protein intake, especially beans and eggs.”

Ferdinand Omanyala charges in men's 4x100m relay final during Athletics Kenya National Championships at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on June 24, 2023.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Omanyala’s breakfast that is taken an hour before any workout is basically Kenyan when he is in the country even though it changes a bit when he is in a foreign nation.

“They say when in Rome, do as the Romans do but I say that with caution,” said the reigning Africa 100m champion, who alternates his breakfast menu depending on the day’s training programme. A constant in Omanyala breakfast is plenty of carbohydrates.

“My day’s training dictates what I will take. A full breakfast for me will include tea, eggs, bread and pancakes, but I will also add cassavas, yams, sweet potatoes and different types of cereals,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala’s training regime is simple as he prepares for the national trials and a relay championship in Bahamas next week with Team Kenya.

On Tuesday and Friday he will have gymnasium sessions and speed work especially block starts.

Ferdinand Omanyala wins men's 100m semi-final race during Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on June 23, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

On Monday and Saturday he will engage in speed sessions on track while Thursdays are reserved for sledge and weight speed.

Wednesdays and Sundays are rest days. Omanyala said that the last two weeks have been tough for him because he had been competing for a month.

“I focused more on competition than training and in the process you lose a bit of strength,” said Omanyala.

“Yoyo tests”

On Monday and Saturday, Omanyala wakes up at 7am, takes breakfast then heads to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for his track session.

They start with “Yoyo tests”, the shuffles between distances of 20m that take 15 minutes with 10 seconds break. “We do that as a warm up before embarking on hip mobility that opens up the hips after the weekend and the normal dynamic stretches, “said Omanyala.

After that, Omanyala embarks on work out of 60m dash between the cones to make sure that his strides length are OK.

Ferdinand Omanyala wins Heat 7 of men's 100m race during Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“What matters most in 100m is that you ought to have longer strides and fast cadency, which is the quick feet you step when you are running,” said Omanyala. “When you are stepping far and quickly, it helps you reduce the time.”

Omanyala noted that someone might have fast cadency but has short strides, which means that guy is slow.

“That is why we do over the cones runs,” said Omanyala, who proceeded to run 250 time trials to make sure that his speed endurance is top notch followed by 120m x 3 dash.

“The 120m ensures that you maintain form even when you are tired because after the 250m you are tired but must maintain continuity,” explained Omanyala, who took a break to the house for githeri and avocado lunch.

A screen grab of the Man vs Machine race between Africa 100metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera. Photo credit: Pool | Toyota GRT

Omanyala took a nap before heading back to MISC for sessions with his 4x100m relay team for the Bahamas event.

Omanyala slept early on Monday before waking up at 5.50am Tuesday, took mushroom soup and six buns, which was accompanied by a supplement that had rice, oats and generally carbohydrates and proteins.

Omanyala took off to MISC for gym sessions with his coach Duncan Ayiemba lasting two hours.

After a 30 minutes break, he proceeds for the speed work involving block starts.

“The more repetition with the blocks the lighter one becomes,” said Omanyala, who took a break after two hours for lunch that entailed rice and mincemeat.

Omanyala getting better and faster!

After a brief rest, Omanyala proceeds for a session with his physiotherapist Philomena Minoo whom he sees every Tuesday and Friday.

Omanyala will take a rest today before sledges pulls and resistance training over 30m.