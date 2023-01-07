Lekuya wins NYS men cross country title

Rift Valley's Ezra Lekuya has won the National Youth Service Cross Country Championships men's 10 kilometres race.

The 21-year-old blew away the field, leading from gun-to-tape to triumph in 32 minutes and 42.8 seconds during the second edition of the championships at the Ngong Racecourse on Saturday.

The first of the five laps race turned out to be a three-horse race with Lekuya, David Lewano from Western and Rift Valley's Kelvin Kiplagat breaking away from the rest.

However, Lekuya would easily assert his presence to build his lead before edging out Lewano to second place in 32:59.9 as Kiplagat locked 33:38.7 for third place.

"This is unbelievable...I am so delighted with this victory, being my first race at NYS since graduating from college," said Lekuya explaining that he decided to hit the front early since he knew Lewano had a stronger finishing kick.

However, Lekuya predicted a tough battle at the National Cross Country Championships due January 21 at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College.

"We shall definitely have to up our training especially our speed since we have the endurance," said Lekuya, adding that it will take something special to beat the likes of Kenya Defence Forces champion Kibiwott Kandie and Daniel Simiu of National Police Service.