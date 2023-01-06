Athletes converge on Maralal for North Rift cross country event

North Rift Athletics Kenya Regional Cross Country Championships will be held on Saturday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Maralal, Samburu County.

The event will bring together athletes from five counties namely Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot and Samburu counties who will be battling it out for slots at the National Cross Country Championships planned for January 21 at Kenya Prisons College in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Former World Under-20 3,000m silver medalist Zenah Jemutai, who has been training at the Kapsait Athletics Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County is optimistic that her participation at cross country events will help her have a good season in track this year.

“My season was not good last year and that's why I have been competing in various cross country events which I’m using as build up. I’m confident that I will be able to run well and proceed to the nationals where I will also be looking forward to being on the podium,” said Jemutai who will line up for the women’s 10km senior race on Saturday.

Her training partner Winny Chepkosgei Kimtai, who is also the Allan Chesang Half Marathon champion, will be using the race to boost her chances of getting an international race in future.

“My training at Kapsait has been good. I have never competed in any race internationally but I believe winning last month's Allan Chesang Half Marathon and competing at the Regional Cross Country will help me get a race outside Kenya,” said Chepkosgei who is looking to impress in the senior category.

Representing West Pokot County, Charles Lokir who trains at Iten is also confident of a good race despite missing a slot at the national trials where he finished ninth.

“I have trained well and my target is to qualify for the nationals because I’m using the race as a comeback after missing most of the season due to injury,” said Lokir who also trains and works in Japan.

According to the AK North Rift chairman Jackson Pkemoi, the selected teams from various counties are in good spirits and he expects stiff competition in all categories.

“Our region has some of the best athletes in the country and coming to Samburu was a little bit far for them. They have had enough rest and will be ready to run on Saturday where we expect to see more surprises from the upcoming athletes.

“We also expect to select a strong team that will be heading to the nationals in two weeks’ time where we shall be meeting with other regions and disciplined forces,” said Pkemoi.

Central Rift which comprises Nandi, Baringo and Uasin Gishu counties will also host their finals on Saturday at the Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Dorcas Jepchirchir headlines the women’s 10km senior race that also has Valentine Jebet, Doris Jepkoech, Sheila Chebet and Mercy Jeptoo all from Nandi County.

In the men’s 10km senior race, Maxion Kipng’etich will battle it out with Titus Kipruto, Jackson Kipleting, Sosten Kipchirchir, Fredrick Kibii among others.

AK Southern Cross Country Championships will be held at Kitui High School where three counties Machakos, Kitui and Makueni will participate.

AK Vice President in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii told Nation Sport that all the regions will select teams that will compete at the nationals where Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships will also feature.