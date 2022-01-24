Breaking News: Mutinous soldiers arrest Burkina Faso president: security sources

Ethiopian Senbere Teferi set for Agnes Tirop Memorial race

Senbere Teferi

Ethiopia's Senbere Teferi during her training session at Ethiopian Youth Sports Academy track in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She is among the athletes who will be competing at the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 12, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Ethio Runners

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She is looking forward to meet some of her competitors when she lands in Kenya in the next few days.
  • “I have never been to Kenya but I’m looking forward to meet some of the athletes who train there and get to share their experiences. I hear it is a nice place to train,” she added. 

In Addis Ababa 

