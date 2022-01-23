Home athletes dominate Great Ethiopian Run

In Addis Ababa

Ethiopian athletes reigned during the 2021 Total Energies Great Ethiopian Run International 10km road race in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday.

The race had attracted athletes from Kenya, Uganda and Eritrea with majority being local athletes who were using the race to seek for new managers.

In the men's category, Ethiopia's Gemechu Dida won after crossing the line in 27 minutes, 22.95 seconds ahead of compatriots Getaneh Mola (27:23.44) and Boki Diriba who finished second and third respectively.

Cornelius Kemboi, who was in the leading pack until 9km, settled for sixth position clocking 27:37.94 with Shadrack Koech finishing in 14th position.

"The race was good and I loved the course. It was not an easy race because everyone here seems to be good. I'm happy to have emerged in sixth position and hopefully I'll be here for the next edition," said Kemboi.

In the women's category, the 2019 winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw managed to win for the second time after clocking 30:14.20 ahead of compatriots Girmawit Gebregziabher (30:26.95) and Melekenat Wedu (30:41.95).

Fans react after finishing the 2021 Total Energies Great Ethiopian Run International 10km road race in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on January 23, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

Yalemzerf told Nation Sport she was happy to have won the race for the second time after missing last year's edition.

"This is a good start to the season and I'm happy I managed to win the race. I will be planning my season though I'm not yet sure which race I'm going to participate next but I'm hoping for a good season," she said.