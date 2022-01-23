Home athletes dominate Great Ethiopian Run

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins the 2021 Total Energies Great Ethiopian Run International

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins the 2021 Total Energies Great Ethiopian Run International women's 10km road race in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on January 23, 2022. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race had attracted athletes from Kenya, Uganda and Eritrea with majority being local athletes who were using the race to seek for new managers
  • In the men's category, Ethiopia's Gemechu Dida won after crossing the line in 27 minutes, 22.95 seconds ahead of compatriots Getaneh Mola (27:23.44) and Boki Diriba who finished second and third respectively
  • In the women's category, the 2019 winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw managed to win for the second time after clocking 30:14.20 ahead of compatriots Girmawit  Gebregziabher (30:26.95) and Melekenat Wedu (30:41.95)

In Addis Ababa 

