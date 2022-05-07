Emmanuel Wanyonyi's steady rise continues with victory in 800m

World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi stormed to season’s best one minute and 45.01 seconds to win the men's 800m race at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto from Kazakhstan staged a solid performance to snatch the women’s 3,000m steeplechase title in a world lead time as Aminatou Seyin from Niger stormed to a personal best of 22.43 seconds to win women’s 200m.

Wanyonyi beat compatriot Cornelius Tuwei to second place in 1:45.49 as South Africa’s Tshepo Tshite came third in 1:45.51.

Jeruto broke away from her rivals to build a considerable lead in the last two laps to win in nine minutes and 04.95 seconds, which is the fastest time set on Kenyan soil.

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase Faith Cherotich posted her season’s best of 9:12.04 for second place with Olympic 3,000m champion Peruth Chemutai from Uganda coming third in 9:20.07.

“I am not at my best and I will head back to Iten to continue polishing as I focus on the World Championships where I will be aiming for a top podium finish,” said Jeruto.

Aminatou Seyin from Niger stormed to personal best 22.43 seconds to win women’s 200m, a race that was left wide open after the withdrawal of Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma from Namibia with a hamstring injury.

Shannon Ray from United States came second in a personal best of 22.84 with Dezerea Bryant clocking season’s best 22.92.