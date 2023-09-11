Dominic Nyairo: From Tokyo to Berlin

By now you know that the September 24 Berlin Marathon will see a mixture of rookies and seasoned bigwigs. And as the athletes battle on the streets of the German capital, fans will celebrate at a watch party in Eldoret, the “City of Champions.”

The street party on Uganda Road is being put together by NTV who will also broadcast the race live from Berlin.

One of the rookies on parade in Berlin is Dominic Nyairo.

Nyairo has been residing in Tokyo for the last eight years but this year changed his address to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County, an area known globally for good training conditions.

Dominic Nyairo trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 08, 2023 in readiness for Berlin Marathon in Germany slated for September 24.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In his debut marathon, Nyairo finished seventh at the Hokkaido Marathon in Japan, clocking two hours, 12 minutes and 28 seconds in 2022.

He later bagged victory at the Hofu Yomiuri Marathon in December (2:09:34) before lining up for the Tokyo Marathon last March, finishing 16th (2:08:13).

He feels his high altitude training has been beneficial.

“When I came back to Kenya, I went to Iten where my management (Ikaika Sports) has a camp and it has been great training in a group because they keep pushing you to the limit. We have been helping one another and I really enjoy training there,” Nyairo told Nation Sport.

“The altitude here is good though it was hard for me in the first three weeks, but after that it has been great sessions of long runs, speed work and intervals which is part of my schedule every day,” he added.

Dominic Nyairo during the interview in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 08, 2023 in readiness for Berlin Marathon in Germany slated for September 24. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

His athletics career started while in Standard Seven at Getacho Primary School in Kisii County, competing in 200 metres to 800 metres races, but his body couldn’t react and so he had to change to the 5,000m and 10,000m races, something that opened avenues for him.

After completing Form Four at Mesabsabi High School in Kisii, he earned a scholarship to Yamanashi Gakuin University in Japan in 2015 to study Business Management.

He graduated in 2018 and was employed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) a Japanese telecommunications company.

His contract came to an end this year and that’s when he came back to Kenya, joining the Ikaika Sports camp.

He is targeting to run 2:05 and competing with world record holder Eliud Kipchoge motivates him.

“It’s always my dream to be one of the world beaters and I know my time is coming but for now competing with someone like Kipchoge motivates me and gives me more reasons to work hard,” he concludes.

BIO:

Date of birth: November 11, 1997;

Place of birth: Masaba South, Kisii County;

Discipline: Marathon

Management: Ikaika Sports

Personal best times:

5,000m: 13:45.37

10,000m: 27:56.47

20km: 57:33

Half Marathon: 1:00:50

Marathon: 2:08:13

4x400m Relay Mixed: 3:42:16

Germany fun facts:

Germany currently holds the second place in the Olympic World Rankings with 1,800 medals, second only to the United States of America.

Athletics and football are amongst the most loved sports in Germany.

Therefore, excitement in Germany is high that the country will host European football championship next year (Euro 2024).

* * * *

Germany was the first country to officially recognise Kenya after it gained independence in 1963.

Since then, bileteral relations have been friendly, with Germany and Kenya being important partners in development and political co-operation, combating climate change as well as research and science. This year we celebrate 60 years of German-Kenyan friendship!

* * * *

In Germany 1,500 different types of beer, 300 types of bread and 1,000 types of sausage exist. The Currywurst, one of Germany’s favourite fast foods, originates in Berlin. Berliners love it so much that they have dedicated a museum to this street food.

But by far the most famous street food from Berlin is the Döner Kebab. The shawarma-like meal has gained popularity all over the world and was brought to Germany by Turkish immigrants some decades ago. Guten Appetit!