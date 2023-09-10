Why Berlin Marathon will be a learning experience for Kangogo

As athletes gear up for the September 24 Berlin Marathon, Justus Kangogo is confident of a good outing in the German’s flagship race that’s celebrating its 49th edition.

Kangogo will be up against compatriots and training mates who include Silas Sugut, Ronald Korir, Philemon Kiplimo, Abel Kipchumba and Dominic Nyairo.

Also in the list is the world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who is seeking to defend his title, and Amos Kipruto, the 2022 London Marathon champion.

Last year, Kipchoge bagged victory by breaking his own record to win in a new mark of two hours, one minutes and nine seconds, finishing ahead of Mark Korir who clocked 2:05:58 while Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate was third in 2:06:28.

Having emerged fourth at this year's Prague Marathon in the Czech Republic in 2:07:40, Kangogo believes he will be able to run a good race despite the 49th edition being quite competitive.

Justus Kangogo during an interview after training at Moi University School of Law, Annex Campus ground in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on September 05, 2023 in readiness for Berlin Marathon in Germany slated for September 24. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He has been preparing for the race for the last three months after a short break, and just like his team mates, he will be eyeing a personal best run.

This year, Kangogo joined Ikaika Sports Management and believes the doors are now opening, especially after he was tasked to pace in the Korea Marathon to the 30-kilometre mark before lining up for the Prague Marathon.

“After pacing well in Korea, I was given a race to compete and for me I managed to run well despite missing the podium position, I managed to run a good race,” said Kangogo.

He added that competing at the Berlin Marathon with bigwigs is good motivation in itself because there are key lessons to learn from the big boys.

“Running with the likes of Kipchoge and even Amos Kipruto, who won the London Marathon last year despite being the only Kenyan in the race, gives me more courage to also do my best. In the marathon, the key thing is to have enough endurance, something we have been doing for the last three months.

“We have also been working on speed which is also crucial, especially when one is on the final stretch of the race especially after 38km mark where the body is tired. But we have to keep pushing to finish the race,” he said.

Justus Kangogo (centre) and other athletes train at Moi University School of Law, Annex Campus ground in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on September 05, 2023, in readiness for Berlin Marathon in Germany slated for September 24. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He confirmed that he is not after beating Kipchoge, but challenging his peers because the race is likely to be fast. He is targeting to run a sub 2:04 or 2:05 time.

The soft-spoken Kangogo, who started training in 2013, says teamwork has been a huge factor in training, and that it would also apply in the race itself until the last few kilometres where everyone will now rush for the finish line.

“Since I joined this (Ikaika) team, we live as a family and we have always trained well together. It’s a good team that will be competing in Berlin Marathon and I believe we shall run together as we all look for the podium positions,” he added.

BIO:

Date of birth: October 10, 1995

Place of birth: Moiben, Uasin Gishu County

Discipline: Marathon

Management: Ikaika Sports

Personal best times:

10,000m: 28:30

10km: 27:51

15km: 44:16

Half Marathon: 59:31

Marathon: 2:07:40

About Germany

Alcohol-free beer, isotonic drinks for finishers

In typical German tradition, winners of the Berlin Marathon will celebrate on the podium with a huge glass of alcohol-free beer!

Germans love their beer and Erdinger Alkoholfrei is the traditional drinks partner of the Berlin Marathon and behind the finishing line between the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column, the isotonic thirst-quencher will be preparing a refreshing reception for all athletes and thus ensuring an unforgettable finish.

Erdinger Alkoholfrei alcohol-free beer and isotonic drinks are provided to one million athletes per year at the finishing line of numerous events.

That corresponds to about 1.3 million bottles. In 2018 alone, Erdinger Alkoholfrei was the reward for athletes crossing the finishing line at 200 events.