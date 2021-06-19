Big names fall as Kenya names team for Tokyo Olympics

Olympic champions Conselsus Kipruto and Vivian Cheruiyot will not be on the plane to the Tokyo Olympics Games next month.

This is after Kipruto, who dropped out in the final of the men's 3,000 metres on Saturday, was omitted from the team that will represent the country in Tokyo. Leonard Bett, Abraham Kibiwott and Benjamin Kigen will have the task of retaining the gold Kipruto won in the 2016 Rio Games in an Olympics record time.

Athletics Kenya named 43 athletes - track and field and marathoners - in Team Kenya for the Tokyo Games after the third day of trial at Kasarani on Saturday.

Cheruiyot, the Olympics 5,000m champion, was dropped from the marathon team which has world record holder Brigid Kosgei, world champion Ruth Chepng'etich and Peres Jepchirchir. World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Amos Kipruto and Lawrence Cherono will form the men's marathon team. Kipchoge is the defending Olympics marathon champion.

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, who finished fourth in the trials on Saturday, will now wait to know his fate.

Simotwo, from Kenya Defence Forces, clocked 3 minutes and 33.02 seconds to win, beating Kamar Etiyang to second place in 3:33.12 as the two athletes claimed the first two automatic places in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Abel Kipsang settled third in 3:34.36 as Cheruiyot came in fourth in 3:34.62.

Geoffrey Kamworor, winner of the trials at Kasarani, training mate Rodgers Kwemoi and Weldon Kipkurui are the country's representatives in the men's 10,000m while Hellen Obiri, Irene Cheptai and Sheila Chelangat will fly the country's flag in the women's race.

Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii are the sole qualifiers in the 20km race walk while former world javelin champion Julius Yego will get another shot at trying to upgrade his silver from Rio Olympics to gold in Tokyo.

Team Kenya for Tokyo Games

Women:

400m:- Hellen Syombua

800m:- Mary Moraa, Eunice Sum, Emily Cherotich

1,500m:- Faith Chepng'etich, Winny Chebet

3,000m:- Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng, Purity Cherotich

5,000m:- Lilian Kasait, Hellen Obiri, Agnes Tirop

10,000m:- Hellen Obiri, Irene Cheptai, Sheila Chelangat

20km race walk:- Emily Ngii

Marathon:- Bridget Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich, Peres Chepchirchir

Men:

100m:- Ferdinand Omanyala, Mark Otieno

400m:- Emmanuel Korir

400m:- Moitalel Mpoke

High Jump:- Mathew Sawe

Javelin:- Julius Yego

800m:- Michael Saruni, Ferguson Rotich, Emmanuel Korir

1,500m:- Charles Simotwo, Kamar Etyang, Abel Kipsang

3,000m steeplechase:- Abraham Kibwott, Leonard Bett, Benjamin Kigen

5,000m:- Nicholas Kimeli, Daniel Simiu, Samuel Chebole

10,000m:- Geoffrey Kamworor, Rodgers Kwemoi, Weldon Kipkurui

20km race walk :- Samuel Gathimba (20km race)

Marathon:- Eliud Kipchoge, Amos Kipruto, Lawrence Cherono

Officials

Team Manager:- Benjamin Njoga

Assistant Team Manager:- Kennedy Tanui

Coaches:- Julius Kirwa, Patrick Sang, Francis Kamau Mfae, David Letting, Eric Kimaiyo

Team Chaperone:- Joan Mwaura

Susan Kamau (Athletics Kenya Chief Administrative Officer