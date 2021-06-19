Peerless Hellen Obiri wins 10,000m to book Tokyo Olympics ticket

Hellen Obiri.

Hellen Obiri wins the women's 10,000 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Obiri, the Olympic 5,000m silver medallist, who had finished second in the 5,000m final on Thursday, would win in 30 minutes and 53.60 seconds.
  • Cheptai came in second to qualify for her maiden Olympic Games in 31:06.86.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri obliterated a rich field to win women's 10,000m final during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

