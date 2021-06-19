Hellen Syombua continues Olympics preps with victory at Kasarani

The 400m national record holder Hellen Syombua continued to refine her act ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, winning women's 400m during Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

Syombua clocked season's best 52.45 seconds to triumph beating Kenya Police counterpart Veronica Mutua to second place in 53.10 as Maureen Thomas came in third in 53.35.

Syombua is the only female sprinter to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Other sprinters to have qualified in men's events are the 100m duo of Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno and 800m specialist Emmanuel Korir in 400m.

"I still need to work on my last 50m if I am to make an impact at the Tokyo Summer Games. I need to have some good finishing power," said Syombua.

Hellen Syombua fields questions after winning women's 400 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Cleophas Kipruto dug deep but failed to hit the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying time despite winning men's 400m in 45.99 seconds at Kasarani.