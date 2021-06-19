Hellen Syombua continues Olympics preps with victory at Kasarani

Hellen Syombua.

Hellen Syombua prepares to take off in the women's 400 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Syombua clocked season's best 52.45 seconds to triumph beating Kenya Police counterpart Veronica Mutua to second place in 53.10 as Maureen Thomas came in third in 53.35.
  • Syombua is the only female sprinter to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 400m national record holder Hellen Syombua continued to refine her act ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, winning women's 400m during Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday.

