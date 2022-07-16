Chespol carries Kenya's hopes in steeplechase final

Celliphine Chespol staged a brilliant run to qualify for the women's steeplechase final in the World Championships Oregon22 on Saturday.

Chespol was the only Kenyan to make the final after her compatriots Purity Kirui and Jackline Chepkoech failed to make it past their respective semifinal heats.

Kenya's Jackline Chepkoech (right) competes in the women's 3,000m steeplechase heats during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

The weight of bringing back the gold now lies on the shoulders of Chespol, after defending champion Beatrice Chepkoech withdrew from the championships with an injury.

Kenyan-born Kazakhstan Norah Jeruto electrified the Hayward Field in Eugene Oregon enroute to winning the first semifinal.

Jeruto obliterated the field to win in 9:01.54 ahead of Ethiopia's Werkuha Getachew (9:11.25) while Tunisia's Marwa Bouzayani ran her personal best of 9:12.14 to finish third and seal her place to the final.

Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto crosses the finish line in the women's 3000m steeplechase heats during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Kenya's World Under-20 steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech was handed a rude welcome to the senior ranks, finishing sixth in 9:27.50.