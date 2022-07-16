Easy does it for Faith Kipyegon in 1500m heats in Oregon
Faith Kipyegon kicked off her bid to reclaim the women's 1500 metres title with a commanding gun-to-tape performance in the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
It was a flawless performance in Heat 2 for Kipyegon, who is also the Olympic champion, who timed 4:04.53 ahead of Australian Jessica Hull (4:04.64) and Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu (4:04.85). The top six athletes in each of the three heats qualified for the semi-finals set for Sunday.
African champion Winny Chebet also made the semi-finals after finishing second in Heat 3 behind Ethiopia's World Indoor champion Gudaf Tsegay.
Ethiopia's Hirut Meshesha (4:07.05) won Heat 1 ahead of Great Britain's Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir (4:07.53) while Judith Kiyeng was ninth in 4:09.30 to miss out on the semifinals.
Georgia Griffith of Australia (4:07.65) was third in Heat 1 also to make it to the semi-finals.
Edinah Jebitok, the other Kenyan entered in the 1500m contested, failed to make it out of Heat 3 after finishing a disappointing ninth place.