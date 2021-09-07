Cheruiyot eyes perfect show at Zurich Diamond League

Timothy Cheruiyot receives plaque from Wycliffe Ogallo

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot (left) receives a token from Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons Service Wycilffe Ogallo at the Prisons headquarters in Nairobi on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Koir and Olympic 800m silver medallist, will be eying to stop Canadian Marco Arop, who beat them at Prefontaine Classic on August 21 and Lussaune on August 26 respectively. 
  • But Arop would find his match in Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe KInyamal in Paris where he finished third to Kinyamal and Rotich.

Olympic 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot is ready to bounce back when he defends his Diamond League 1,500m title in Zurich on Thursday.

