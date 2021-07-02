Cherotich, Jeptoo hope to follow in Chebet's footsteps

South Rift's Maureen Cherotich and Zena Jeptoo from Central Rift will represent Kenya in women's 5,000m at the forthcoming 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August 17 to 22 in Nairobi.

Cherotich and Jeptoo got the node when they prevailed on Friday during the ongoing Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

South Rift's Maureen Cherotich (left) and Zena Jeptoo celebrate at the end of the women's 5,000 metres final

Cherotich, who trailed Jeptoo at the bell, waited until the last 300 metres to swiftly take command before winning in 15 minutes and 44.00 seconds.

Jeptoo settled second in 15:46.20 with the duo now eying to succeed reigning World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet come the world junior event.

Athletes compete during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships

"I saw Zena had slowed down and I decided to sprint past her so as to test my finishing speed. It looks great though it needs more polishing ahead of the championships," said Cherotich, who managed a fourth position in 1,500m during the 2018 Africa Junior Championships.

Cherotich hopes to double up having qualified in the women's 1,500m after winning her semifinal race on Thursday. The metric mile race final is on Saturday.

Zena Jeptoo celebrates finishing second in the women's 5,000 metres final