Cherotich, Jeptoo hope to follow in Chebet's footsteps

South Rift's Maureen Cherotich celebrates winning the women's 5,000 metres final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

  • Cherotich and Jeptoo got the node when they prevailed on Friday during the ongoing Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

South Rift's Maureen Cherotich and Zena Jeptoo from Central Rift will represent Kenya in women's 5,000m at the forthcoming 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August 17 to 22 in Nairobi.

