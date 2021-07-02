Kithome, Ngumbi qualify for World U20 Championships

Peter Kithome and Agnes Ngumbi from Southern displayed their artistry in hurdles, winning men and women's 400m hurdles finals to earn slots in Team Kenya for the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Dominic Kiprotich and Maureen Milka claimed the tickets in men and women's shot put events respectively.

Maureen Milka Akisa competes in the shot put final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 2, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kithome clocked breathtaking 51.53 seconds to triumph beating Central Rift's Allocious Kipng’etich to second place in 52.69 at the ongoing Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre.

The duo hit the qualifying standards of 53.10.

"It's such a good feeling...I am happy and I thank God for making it possible for this sweet victory," said Kithome.

"Happy to have surpassed the qualifying standards but I need to improve further by a strong and consistent display throughout the distance. I need to get faster," said Kithome.

Peter Kithome (417) leads the 400m hurdles final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 2, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Ngumbi will be Kenya's only representative in women's 400m hurdles after no one attained the qualifying standards of 1:00.75.

Ngumbi clocked 1:02.97 to win beating Yuventina Nyangera from Nyanza South in 1:03.47.

Kiprotich was beyond reach in men's shot out, throwing a distance of 14.05 m to win.

Mika hauled 11.38m to win women's shot put.