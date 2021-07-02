Kithome, Ngumbi qualify for World U20 Championships

Peter Kithome

Peter Kithome (417) celebrates after winning the 400m hurdles final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Dominic Kiprotich and Maureen Milka claimed the tickets in men and women's shot out events respectively.
  • Kithome clocked breathtaking 51.53 seconds to triumph beating Central Rift's Allocious Kipng’etich to second place in 52.69 at the ongoing Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Peter Kithome and Agnes Ngumbi from Southern displayed their artistry in hurdles, winning men and women's 400m hurdles finals to earn slots in Team Kenya for the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.