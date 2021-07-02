Wanyonyi, Obato set blistering time in race walk at Kasarani
What you need to know:
Herritone Wanyonyi from North Rift and Nyanza South's Margaret Gati won men and women's 10km race walk to storm into the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.
The men's race walk was a breathtaking affair as three athletes managed to hit the qualifying standards of 50 minutes and 30.00 seconds.
Wanyonyi prevailed in 42:47.5 beating Keyborn Obato from Nyanza South in 45:55.5 at the ongoing Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday.
Nairobi's Dominic Mwendwa settled third in 49:51.4.
However, it's only Wanyonyi and Obato who are expected to get the node with World Athletics rules allowing only two athletes from every country per event.
This will be the first time Kenya is being represented by two athletes in race walk at the world junior event.
Gati clocked 48:43.9 to win women's race walk, beating teammate Salomen Kerubo to second place in 55:37.9.
With no qualifications standards for women, Athletics Kenya should name the duo in the team.
Zeddy Chesire is all looking forward to double up at the World Under-20 event after she won women's long jump in 5.41m.
Chesire had on the opening day on Thursday won women's High jump.
She will be the only Kenya's representative in long jump with no other athlete having attained the qualifying standards of 6.15m.
The host country is allowed to field an athlete in events they haven't met the standards.