Wanyonyi, Obato set blistering time in race walk at Kasarani

Margaret Gati

Margaret Gati celebrates winning the women's 10,000m race walk during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Zeddy Chesire is all looking forward to double up at the World Under-20 event after she won women's long jump in 5.41m.
  • Chesire had on the opening day on Thursday won women's High jump.

Herritone Wanyonyi from North Rift and Nyanza South's Margaret Gati won men and women's 10km race walk to storm into the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

