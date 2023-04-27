Chepng'eno, Rukia Nusra shine at AK Track and Field Meet

Veteran Vicoty Chepng'eno and hurdler Rukia Nusra reigned supreme to win their respective finals as the sixth leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships got underway at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Chepngéno, the 2021 Houston Half Marathon champion, dropped Roselida Jepketer and Antonina Kwambai with three laps to go to win women’s 10,000 metres in 33 minutes and 27.4 seconds.

The 29-year-old Chepng’eno edged out Jepketer to second place in 33:34.7 as Kwambai settled third in 34:02.23.

“I didn’t expect to win this being my first track and field event this season,” said the 29-year-old Chepng’eno, who opened her season this year with a seventh place finish in Valencia Ibercaja 10 kilometres in January in Spain.

“It’s about discipline and sticking to the training programme,” explained Chepngéno, who said that she is working hard to see if she can secure a place in the 10,000m team for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Chepngéno last represented Kenya at the 2009 Africa Junior Championships in Mauritius where she finished fourth in 1,500m.

“I want to work on my endurance and speed especially in the last 2,000m to have a chance of hitting the qualifying mark,” said Chepngéno, who is based in Iten. The qualifying standards for women’s 10,000m in Budapest is 30:40.00.

Nusra braved what appeared as a false start as she rallied from behind to win her fourth consecutive 100m hurdles final in 14:23 seconds.

“It’s quite disappointing because it was obvious the race was a false start but they allowed it to continue,” said Nusra. “I would have posted a good time but I played catch up to win in a slow time.”

Nusra edged out compatriots from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ann Mwangi and Jane Chege to second and third place in 14:71 and 15:47 respectively.

Kenya Police’s Roseline Rakamba stunned national champion Lucy Omondi from KDF to win women’s hammer throw, hauling a distance of 52.38m.

Omondi managed 49.93m as Nancy Wambui from Police threw 47.63 to finish third.

Adelbert Museveni dominated the men's hammer throw to win in 52.35m, beating Reagan Rotich and Andrew Lokuk to second and third places in 51.29m and 49.04m respectively.

Tazana Kamanga cracked the fastest time in the men's 100 first round that attracted 17 heats with the women’s 100m featuring 10 heats.

Kamanga clocked 10.55 seconds to win heat two while Ugandans Pius Adome and Benson Okot returned the second and third fastest times when winning their heats in 10.57 and 10.58 respectively.

National 100m champion and record holder Maximilla Imali won the third heat with the fastest time of 11.56 as Esther Mbagari finished second in 11.84, the second best time.