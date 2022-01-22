Rotich's kick earns him national U-18 cross country crown

Charles Rotich from North Rift overtook leader and team mate Vincent Maiyo in the last 200m to win Boys' Under-18 6km race at the Athletics Kenya/ Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Rotich stayed behind Maiyo and South Rift's Raphael Dapash for the better part of the race before unleashing the killer kick at the water challenge to win in 19 minutes and 05.2 seconds.

Dapash, who tore his left shoe at the water area, came in second after he also overtook Maiyo in 18:10.0. Maiyo, who went out of gas, settled third in 18:18.4.

"It feels good to win after I finished third last year," said Rotich, a Form two at St Peter Kapkecha, West Pokot. "I improved on my speed and that is what drove me to victory."

Dapash said the torn spikes worked against him in the last 150m to see Rotich also pass him.