Rotich's kick earns him national U-18 cross country crown

Charles Rotich wins the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships Under-18 boys 6 kilometres race held at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on January 22, 2022. 

  • Rotich stayed behind Maiyo and South Rift's Raphael Dapash for the better part of the race before unleashing the killer kick at the water challenge to win in 19 minutes and 05.2 seconds
  • Dapash, who tore his left shoe at the water area, came in second after he also overtook Maiyo in 18:10.0

Charles Rotich from North Rift overtook leader and team mate Vincent Maiyo in the last 200m to win Boys' Under-18 6km race at the Athletics Kenya/ Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

