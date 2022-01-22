Pamela Kosgei wins national U-18 cross country title

Pamela Kosgei from North Rift took off with a lap to go to win the girls' Under-18 5km race during the Athletics Kenya/ Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Kosgei, the younger sister of Tokyo Olympic Games marathon silver medallist Brigid, clocked 18 minutes and 19.4 seconds to triumph and make amends after finishing 11th last year.

Kosgei, a Form Two student at St Agatha Mokwo, edged out team mate Maureen Jepkoech to second place in 18:34.6. South Rift's Evaline Chepkoech settled third in 18:43.7.

"It was a good race even though I expected it to be a challenging course it being a national championships. It was an easy one for me," said Kosgei, who would like to represent Kenya at the World Under-20 Championships due August in Kali, Colombia.

"My elder sister Brigid has been an inspiration to me and I would like to break World records just like her especially in my speciality that is the 3 ,000m steeplechase," said Kosgei.