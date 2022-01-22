Pamela Kosgei wins national U-18 cross country title

Pamela Kosgei wins the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships

Pamela Kosgei wins the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships Under-18 girls 5km race held at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on January 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kosgei, the younger sister of Tokyo Olympic Games marathon silver medallist Brigid, clocked 18 minutes and 19.4 seconds to triumph and make amends after finishing 11th last year
  • Kosgei, a Form Two student at St Agatha Mokwo, edged out teammate Maureen Jepkoech to second place in 18:34.6


Pamela Kosgei from North Rift took off with a lap to go to win the girls' Under-18 5km race during the Athletics Kenya/ Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.