Classy Nyaga claims Africa 10,000m title
What you need to know:
Kenya's Caroline Nyaga is the new Africa Senior Athletics Championships women's 10,000m champion.
Nyaga, who had on Thursday claimed bronze in 5,000m, clocked 32 minutes and 12.61 minutes to ensure that Kenya retained the women's crown on Saturday in the ongoing continental event in Reduit, Mauritius.
Rachel Chebet from Uganda timed 32:17.66 to settle for silver as Ethiopia Meseret Gebre Dekebo took bronze in 32:25.97.
Nyaga's feat took Kenya's medal tally to 12 medals going into the final day on Sunday.
They have five gold, two silver and five bronze medals.
In other results, Kenya will have only representative in 200m final with only national 200m champion Maximilla Imali qualifying.