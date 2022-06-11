Classy Nyaga claims Africa 10,000m title

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet and Caroline Nyaga

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (left) and Caroline Nyaga compete in the women's 5000m final of the 22nd African Athletics Championships at the Cote d'Or National Sports Complex in Saint Pierre, on June 9, 2022.


Photo credit: Fabien Dubessay | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nyaga, who had on Thursday claimed bronze in 5,000m, clocked 32 minutes and 12.61 minutes to ensure that Kenya retained the women's crown on Saturday in the ongoing continental event in Reduit, Mauritius
  • Rachel Chebet from Uganda timed 32:17.66 to settle for silver as Ethiopia Meseret Gebre Dekebo took bronze in 32:25.97



Kenya's Caroline Nyaga is the new Africa Senior Athletics Championships women's 10,000m champion.

Nyaga, who had on Thursday claimed bronze in 5,000m, clocked 32 minutes and 12.61 minutes to ensure that Kenya retained the women's crown on Saturday in the ongoing continental event in Reduit, Mauritius.

Rachel Chebet from Uganda timed 32:17.66 to settle for silver as Ethiopia Meseret Gebre Dekebo took bronze in 32:25.97.

Related

Nyaga's feat took Kenya's medal tally to 12 medals going into the final day on Sunday.

They have five gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

In other results, Kenya will have only representative in 200m final with only national 200m champion Maximilla Imali qualifying.

Mike Mokamba, Dan Kiviasi and Millicent Ndoro lost in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.