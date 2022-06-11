Omanyala out of contention for Africa 200m title

National 200m champion Ferdinand Omanyala’s dream of a treble at the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius is up in smoke.

This is after Africa’s fastest man, who had won the 100m and 4x100m gold failed to qualify for the 200m semi-final, finishing third in Heat 7 in 21.01 seconds on Saturday.

World Athletics Under-20 Championships 200m silver medallist, Letsile Tebego from Botswana won the heat in 20.48 as Emmanuel Matadi powered to second place in 21.01 to lock out Omanyala.

“The body didn’t respond well...I just couldn’t fire. Perhaps some little bit of fatigue,” said Omanyala. “I will need some good recovery before focusing on the next races.”

However, Omanyala’s compatriots Dan Kiviasi and Mike Mokamba are through to semi-finals of the 200m.

Also to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s 200m were national 200m champion and record holder Maximilla Imali and Millicent Ndoro.

However, their compatriot Eunice Kadogo fell by the roadside.

Mokamba settled second in the third heat in season’s best 20.77 to ease through despite losing to South Africa’s Clarence Munyai in 20.62.

Kiviasi clocked 21.32 to finish second in the sixth heat that was won by Ngoni Makusha from Zimbabwe in 21.11.

Imali clocked 23.54 to finish third in the fifth heat behind Quincy Malekani from Zambia and Uganda’s Jacent Nyamahunge in23.22 and 23.53 respectively.

Ndolo settled fourth in the third heat in 23.76 to sail through among the best losers. Niger’s Seyni Aminatou, who is seeking a double after winning the 100m title, won the heat in 22.62 followed by Nigerian Tima Godless in 22.99 and Lumeka Katunda from Zambia in 23.31.

Kadogo, the 2015 African Games 100m silver medallist, timed 24.68 for third place but all was in vain as Maboundou Kone from Cote d’Ivore won the fourth heat in 23.35 followed by Nigeria’s Praise Idamadudu in 23.48.

National 800m champion Jarinter Mawia stormed to the fastest qualifying time to win her 800m second semi-final heat, leading youngster Brenda Chebet and Naomi Korir to the final.

Another Kenyan Jane Chege also qualified for the 400m hurdles final despite finishing second in the first semi-final.

Mawia clocked two minutes and 01.07 seconds to beat Worknesh Mesele from Ethiopia and Chebet to second and third places in 2:02.38 and 2:02.74 respectively.

Korir, the 2021 World Relay Championships 2x2x400m silver medalist, finished third in the first semi-final in 2:04.47. Ethiopia’s Netsanet Desta won the heat in 2:04.17 followed by Prudence Sekgodiso in 2:04.20.