History as Omanyala anchors Kenya to African relay title
What you need to know:
- The Kenyans' feat relegated Akani Simbine’s defending champions South Africa to second place in 39.79 as Zimbabwe claimed bronze in 39.81
- Omanyala’s team victory came just moments after compatriot Veronica Mutua gave Kenya another medal in sprints with bronze from 400m
The newly crowned Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala anchored Kenya to a historic 4x100m relay victory on Friday at Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius.
Omanyala, who on Thursday became the second Kenyan to win the 100m African title after Joseph Gikonyo, took over the baton from Mike Mokamba, Samuel Imeta, and Dan Kiviasi before cruising home in 39.28 seconds for victory.
It was the first time Kenya was winning gold in 4x100 at the continental event.
The Kenyans' feat relegated Akani Simbine’s defending champions South Africa to second place in 39.79 as Zimbabwe claimed bronze in 39.81. Nigeria, who took silver at home in 2018 Asaba settled fourth in 39.98.
Omanyala’s team victory came just moments after compatriot Veronica Mutua gave Kenya another medal in sprints with bronze from 400m.
Another Kenyan Nicholas Kiplagat claimed silver in 800m with Geoffrey Kirwa going for bronze in 3,000m steeplechase.