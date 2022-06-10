History as Omanyala anchors Kenya to African relay title

The newly crowned Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala anchored Kenya to a historic 4x100m relay victory on Friday at Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius.

Omanyala, who on Thursday became the second Kenyan to win the 100m African title after Joseph Gikonyo, took over the baton from Mike Mokamba, Samuel Imeta, and Dan Kiviasi before cruising home in 39.28 seconds for victory.

It was the first time Kenya was winning gold in 4x100 at the continental event.

Related Double joy as Omanyala clinches African title Athletics

The Kenyans' feat relegated Akani Simbine’s defending champions South Africa to second place in 39.79 as Zimbabwe claimed bronze in 39.81. Nigeria, who took silver at home in 2018 Asaba settled fourth in 39.98.

Ferdinand Omanyala poses with his gold medal after guiding Kenya's 4*100m relay team to victory during the Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius on June 10, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Omanyala’s team victory came just moments after compatriot Veronica Mutua gave Kenya another medal in sprints with bronze from 400m.