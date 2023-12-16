Brigid Kosgei pockets Sh12 million after Abu Dhabi Marathon victory

Kenya's former marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei won the Abu Dhabi Marathon in a course record on Saturday.

Kosgei cruised to victory in two hours, 19 minutes and 15 seconds, erasing the previous course record of 2:20:21 set by Kenyan-born Eunice Chumba last year.

The 29-year-old Tokyo Olympic marathon silver medallist took command of the race early and destroyed the field to win by a massive six minutes.

Kosgei, who has a personal best at 2:14:04, edged out the Ethiopian duo of Hawa Feysa and Sintayehu Athlemahu to second and third places in 2:24:03 and 2:25:36 to prevail.

The impressive victory saw Kosgei pocket US$50,000 (Sh 7.7m) and a bonus purse of US$30,000 (Sh4.6m) for running sub 2:20:41.

The Ethiopians pocketed US$30,000 (Sh3.1m) and US$ 10,000 (Sh1.54m), respectively.

Other Kenyans Aurelia Kiptui and Emily Chebet finished fourth and fifth in 2:28:59 and 2:29:52, falling out of their career bests.

Kenyan men relinquished their dominance when Leonard Barsaton finished second in 2:09:37, as Eritrean Amare Hailemicael won in a modest 2:07:10.

Hailemicael and Barsaton went home Sh7.7m and Sh4.6m richer as bonuses proved elusive in the men’s race.

Kenyans had dominated the last four editions - Marius Kipserem (2018), Reuben Kipyego (2019), Titus Ekiru (2021) and Timothy Kiplagat (2022).

However, Ekiru’s victory has been removed from the records for doping offences.

Ekiru was banned for 10 years in October this year by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Women's Top Results

1. Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) 2:19:15

2. Hawa Feysa (Ethiopia) 2:24:03

3. D. Ethlemahu (Ethiopia) 2:25:36

4. Aurelia Kiptui (Kenya) 2:28:59

5. Emily Chebet (Kenya) 2:29:52

Men's Top Results

1. Amare Hailemicael (Eritrea) 2:07:10

2. Leonard Barsoton (Kenya) 2:09:37

3. Tanui Ozbilen (Kenya) 2:10:16

4. Gideon Chepkonga (Kenya) 2:11:17