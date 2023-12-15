Kenya's Olympic champ Conseslus Kipruto clears marriage hurdle

After an illustrious athletics career winning gold medals for Kenya, Rio 2016 Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has achieved yet another milestone.

On Friday, Kipruto, cheered by the athletics fraternity, cleared the bachelorhood barrier by engaging his long-time sweetheart Jacqueline Jeptoo in a traditional Kalenjin wedding ceremony popularly known as Koito.

Draped in a dark green suit and a gold tie, top athletes led by long-serving Team Kenya captain Julius Yego who is also a former world javelin champion, escorted Kipruto to meet elders from his bride's clan as he cleared the last hurdle into the marriage homestretch.

Also in his entourage was the former 1,500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet, former world half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie, Onesmus Chepkochoi (400m), Jonathan Too (800) and Kenneth Bett (1,500m).

Two-time World 3,000m Steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto (fifth right), former World Javelin Champion Julius Yego (fourth right), former World Half Marathon Record Holder Kibiwott Kandie (third left), Boston Marathon Champion Evans Chebet (fifth left), former 1,500m World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot (right) and other groom’s men, during Kipruto’s engagement ceremony with his fiancée Jacqueline Jeptoo, at her parents’ home in Kapngetich, Nandi County on December 15, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kipruto said it was important to have the pillar of a supportive family as he plots a return to the track after two years absence due to injury.

“This is a good start because having a wife supporting you from the background is a nice idea. I have opened a new chapter and I believe my family will always push me to the limit unlike when I was single and alone,” said Kipruto in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

The former world champion also promised his fans that they should expect an exciting year as he plans to reclaim the Olympic gold from Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali at next year's Summer Games.

Two-time World 3,000m Steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto’s fiancée Jacqueline Jeptoo (left), and the bride’s maids in a jig during their engagement ceremony held at her parents’ home in Kapngetich, Nandi County on December 15, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“My fans shouldn’t be worried now because I’m coming back slowly from injury and my target is to compete at the Olympic Games where I will be eyeing a gold medal. I know we have strong competitors like Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma and Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali but I will do my best to be at the top as a winner,” he said.

Former multiple World and Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi wished Kipruto success both in marriage and on the track.

“Marriage is a good thing. I have been married for many years and I want to wish Kipruto the best as he starts a new chapter,” said Kemboi.

Two-time World 3,000m Steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto (left), and former two-time Olympic 3,000m Steeplechase champion and four-time World 3,000m Steeplechase Champion Ezekiel Kemboi, during Kipruto’s engagement ceremony with his fiancée Jacqueline Jeptoo, at her parents’ home in Kapngetich, Nandi County on December 15, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The former world javelin champion Yego said he is eager to see Kipruto back on the track after long absence.