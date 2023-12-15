Kosgei, Tanui lead Kenyan charge at Abu Dhabi Marathon

Former marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei is among a fine field of Kenyan athletes set to battle at the Abu Dhabi Marathon on Saturday.

Kosgei will have company of fellow Kenyans Emily Chebet and Maurine Chepkemoi in the women’s race while former track stars Paul Tanui and Leonard Barsoton will face-off in the men’s race.

It will be Kosgei’s second marathon race on return from a nagging knee injury, having finished fourth at the New York Marathon on November 4 after failing to finish the London Marathon in April.

Kosgei, who has a career best of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds from a world record breaking feat in 2019 Chicago Marathon, is an overwhelming favourite upon last-minute withdrawal of Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba.

The 29-year-old Kosgei, a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, took fourth spot at the New York Marathon last month in a time of 2:27.45.

Kosgei won the Chicago Marathon in 2018 and 2019, and the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020. She was also runner up in both the Chicago Marathon in 2017 and in London in 2018.

“This is my first time in Abu Dhabi and I have come here to run my race and win the prize,” Kosgei said at the pre-race press conference on Thursday.

Kosgei reckoned that it would be hard to predict the results or break the course record of 2:20:41 set by Kenyan-born Eunice Chumba of Bahrain last year.

“My colleagues Vivian Kiplagat (2019) and Judith Korir (2021) have won this race before and I would be hoping to join them on the roll of honour list in Abu Dhabi,” said Kosgei.

Chebet, 25, is the winner of the 2022 Eldoret Marathon in 2:29:58 and finished fourth in the Buenos Aires Marathon in 2:29:50 the same year.

Abu Dhabi will be her second marathon this year, having finished third in Milano in a personal best 2:28:08 in April. It will be the sixth appearance over the distance for the 2015 world under-18 3,000m silver medallist.

Chepkemoi, the 2022 Enschede Marathon winner, has competed in three marathons this year where she failed to finish in Osaka in January, came 31st in Boston before claiming second place in Mexico in 2:27:37 in August.

Chepkemoi, 25, has a personal best 2:20:18 from a second place finish at the 2021 Amsterdam Marathon.

The Kenyans will take on Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa (2:23:38) among other elite athletes.

Barsoton, the 2017 world cross country silver medallist, will also be competing in this year’s race, having set his own personal best of 2:09:06 in Barcelona in March this year. He made his marathon debut in Boston in 2021, finishing fifth in 2:11:11.

Tanui, who won bronze medals in 10,000m at the 2013, 2015 and 2017 world championships, is fresh from cracking his personal best after finishing second in 2:09:57 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

They will be joined by compatriot Barnabas Kiptum, who finished first in both the 2019 Hong Kong Marathon and the Buenos Aires Marathon in 2017.

Also in the mix is Uganda’s Andrew Kwemoi, winner of the 2023 Milano Marathon, where he set a personal best of 2:07:14.