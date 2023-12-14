Drugs will ruin your career, AK Central boss Miano warns juniors

Athletics Kenya Central Region chairman David Miano has emphasised the importance of embracing sports and education for an all-round healthy and productive nation.

Miano noted that sports is the most appropriate tool that can be used to address the skyrocketing cases of substance abuse in the central Kenya region and called on county governments in the area to sponsor sports camps during the school holidays.

Miano was speaking at Kerugoya Stadium during the ongoing Athletics Kenya Kirinyaga County camp, which has over 50 young athletes training in track and field events.

Miano pointed out the many opportunities that come with sports and education.

"As you develop your talent, don't forget that the world is dynamic and many doors will open for you if you have academic papers. Sports is not just about competition but earning a livelihood," said Miano.

Miano cashed on the occasion to parade a group of former and current international stars from the county to give professional advice to the youngsters in camp.

“I am trying to imagine camps not only for athletics but other sporting disciplines in the region. It will help keep the young ones away from many social vices,” said Miano, who called on the county government to use their sports allocation for such ventures.

Miano, who was accompanied by Kirinyaga Central Deputy County Commissioner Julius Kavita, said the Central region has four camps in Kerugoya, Ndundori in Nyandarua, Thika and Nyeri.

Also present were Kirinyaga County Director of Education Lydiah Mutegi and Erastus Kabugi, a member of the Athletics Kenya Youth Development committee.

Miano said the four camps are part of the enhanced 42 athletics training camps for under-20 in the country geared towards preparing the juniors for competitions next year.

They include World Athletics Under-20 Championships due for August in Lima, Peru and International Schools Federation (ISF) World Schools Cross Country Championships scheduled for May in Nairobi.

Kabugi stated that the lack of training camps was a the reason behind the country's poor performance, especially in the Under-20 competitions.

"This programme involves identifying and sharpening talents, as well as profiling and documenting each athlete. That way, the government will know the whereabouts of each talent for a specific competition," said Kabugi.

Mutegi warned young athletes against the use of substances and drugs, urging them to embrace the spirit of clean sports.

"Drugs will not take you anywhere, but your passion and dedication will. Stick to your training programme and work hard to earn clean money," said Mutegi.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said that his ministry, in partnership with Athletics Kenya, have established 41 centres across the country where athletics talent will be tapped and harnessed.