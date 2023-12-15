Chelsea fan wins Sh10 million SportPesa jackpot bonus

When John Matata staked Sh99 on the SportPesa Mega Jackpot on Saturday morning, he had no idea he would be a millionaire the following day.

The 41-year-old artisan followed his usual routine, and after the day's work, he joined other football fans who were watching the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday, where the hosts won 1-0.

He didn't focus on his predictions over the weekend and had no idea he had predicted the outcome of 16 games out of 17 correctly.

Related Gor Mahia fan wins Sh27m Sportpesa Jackpot Football

Had correctly predicted all 17 matches, Matata would have won a cool Sh339,066,519.

The Portugal Liga clash pitting Arouca against Rio Ave was his only hurdle, but he still won Sh10,315,693.

“I went on with my activities and after watching the Arsenal game, I left my charger so my phone went off. I was offline the whole Sunday, so I didn't really know what was happening. I got the confirmation message after charging my phone on Monday, studied it keenly before it dawned on me that I had won,” said Matata, who lives in Nairobi but hails from Machakos County.

The father of three took a few hours off after winning before informing his wife and close friends.

“I received a call from SportPesa and the audio was all over social media. I was impressed by people listening and watching me. I’m very happy with SportPesa,” added Matata, a Chelsea fan.

Matata said he plans to use the money to change the lives of his loved ones.

Matata revealed that he has been betting with SportPesa since 2016 and urged caution from punters while placing bets.

He noted that many young people will be at home this holiday season and may jump into irresponsible gambling.

The Mega Jackpot currently stands at over Sh340 million.

In addition to the Midweek and Mega Jackpot Bonuses, SportPesa has rewarded 60 punters in the ongoing ‘Jishikie Kienyeji Hii Krisi’ Christmas campaign, with 42 lucky winners receiving Sh5,000.