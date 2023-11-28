Gor Mahia fan wins Sh27m Sportpesa Jackpot

Businessman Esborn Macharia, 32, is the latest millionaire in town.

The Gor Mahia and Arsenal fan, who owns a hardware shop in Thika town won Sh27 million SportPesa midweek Jackpot. Macharia was all smiles Tuesday as SportPesa staff awarded him the early Christmas present.

He placed a bet of Sh99 and correctly predicted the outcome of 13 games on the midweek Jackpot which ran on November 24.

"I have been playing with SportPesa for about one year now. I have won in the past, but this is the highest amount I have ever gotten. I didn't not even know that I had won this money at first because when I placed the bet, I failed to check on its progress,” he said.

“On Saturday, SportPesa called to inform me that I am the winner. I was overwhelmed and up to today I’m still speechless," he added.

The father of three says his initial plan is to complete his house which had stalled on the second floor.

"I have so many ongoing projects that I am taking care of. This money will go a long way in helping me to sort these out comfortably. My wife and kids who are also in school will also be well taken care of after this win," he added.